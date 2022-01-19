CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 274 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after buying an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after buying an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 151,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,535,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $195.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.36 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.17.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

