Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,631 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,222 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $47,086,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 612,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,911,000 after acquiring an additional 93,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.99 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.57.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.