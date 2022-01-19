Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stake Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,652,000 after acquiring an additional 205,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after acquiring an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 128.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 151,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,535,000 after buying an additional 89,794 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

HII stock opened at $195.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.36 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.