Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by 6.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HYI stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $16.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 34,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

