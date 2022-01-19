Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.11. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $401.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.27. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.