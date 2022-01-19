Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%.
Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56. Bank First has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Bank First Company Profile
Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.
