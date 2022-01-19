Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.56. Bank First has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Get Bank First alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bank First by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bank First by 96.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bank First by 26.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank First by 7.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bank First by 698.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.