Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Shares of SBNY opened at $355.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $146.10 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.74 and a 200-day moving average of $288.38.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Signature Bank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,257 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of Signature Bank worth $55,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

