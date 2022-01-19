Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the December 15th total of 6,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookdale Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of BKD opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $641.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP George T. Hicks sold 24,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $147,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

