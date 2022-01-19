SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Up 22.3% in December

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 277,900 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the December 15th total of 227,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 586.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 69,527 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SEACOR Marine by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,017 shares during the period. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.39. SEACOR Marine has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $6.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $43.66 million for the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 6.39%.

SEACOR Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. It operates its fleet in five principal geographic regions: the United States, primarily in the Gulf of Mexico; Africa, primarily in West Africa; the Middle East and Asia; Latin America, primarily in Mexico, Brazil and Guyana; and Europe, primarily in the North Sea.

