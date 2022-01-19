Digital Insurance Token Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $489,730.11 and $3.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.30 or 0.00498160 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

