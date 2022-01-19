Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,328 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 734,964 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,456,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,858,000 after acquiring an additional 226,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 132,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,717,000 after buying an additional 90,985 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.43.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $372.97 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $276.00 and a 12-month high of $422.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $395.01 and its 200 day moving average is $376.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

