Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 13,171 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.55.

ADI opened at $166.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.00 and its 200 day moving average is $172.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

