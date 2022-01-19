Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 168.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $516.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $583.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.91. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $380.64 and a 52-week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,288 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

