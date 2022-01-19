Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 22,636.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 867,877 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,719,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,139,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,619,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,513 shares of company stock worth $2,532,622 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

