Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Texas Roadhouse worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $135,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Shares of TXRH opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.20 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $982,499. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

