AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 2,136 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.