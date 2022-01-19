Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Entergy by 24,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Motco increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $109.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.54. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

