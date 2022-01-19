FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Cut by Capital One Financial

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $5.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Ovintiv stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 481.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.