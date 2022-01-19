Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.98 Million Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,082 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,384 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Zumiez worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Zumiez by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 25.4% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zumiez by 27.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zumiez by 39.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,751,700 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,648,000 after buying an additional 498,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $982.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

