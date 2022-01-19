Cormark Weighs in on Rogers Communications’ Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen anticipates that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.69 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th.

