Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.01.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$19.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.19.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

