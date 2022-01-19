Cormark Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) – Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for AutoCanada in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $3.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACQ. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$48.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.38.

ACQ stock opened at C$40.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$24.84 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.05.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.28 billion.

In other AutoCanada news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

