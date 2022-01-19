Raymond James Comments on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OR. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.23.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$14.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,597.78.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

