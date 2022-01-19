Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 314,683 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,683 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.58% of Tenet Healthcare worth $41,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.31.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.38.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

