IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 219 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $50,930,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after buying an additional 927,850 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of EQR opened at $90.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $59.88 and a twelve month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.14 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

