SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $85.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.66. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.00 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

