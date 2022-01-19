Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stake Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rambus were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 57,776 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Rambus by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Rambus in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.00. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Rambus had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.