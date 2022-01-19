IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 5,237 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,776,000 after acquiring an additional 712,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

