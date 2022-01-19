Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,195,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,572,000 after buying an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,748,000 after buying an additional 19,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,194,000 after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 152,449 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 11.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,724,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $230.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.98 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 98.57%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In related news, insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 3,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $50,784.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen cut Smith & Wesson Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

