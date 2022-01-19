Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,714 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.32% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $35,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,107,000 after purchasing an additional 733,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,750,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 210.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,194,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,319 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KL. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.84.

NYSE:KL opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

