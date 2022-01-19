Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 40 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after purchasing an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $325.40 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $258.91 and a 12-month high of $428.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $347.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The company had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.