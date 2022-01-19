Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 1,981 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Arconic worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 15.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arconic by 4.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,334,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Arconic by 30.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Arconic by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,197,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,475,000 after acquiring an additional 710,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arconic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

