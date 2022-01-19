Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Resideo Technologies worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REZI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,868.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 21.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

REZI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $25.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.31. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.