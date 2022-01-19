Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

PDL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 88 ($1.20) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a twelve month low of GBX 45 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 136.75 ($1.87). The firm has a market cap of £170.90 million and a P/E ratio of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96.

In related news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($133,715.38).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

