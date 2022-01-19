Pictet & Cie Europe SA Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.1% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.10, for a total transaction of $39,429,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,696 shares of company stock worth $348,807,448. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,215.39.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,725.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,741.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,895.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,825.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

