IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Liquidity Services worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.60. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $688.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 26.33%.

In other Liquidity Services news, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock valued at $939,302 over the last quarter. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

