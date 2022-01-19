KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH opened at $135.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $205.09 and its 200 day moving average is $187.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.25.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.