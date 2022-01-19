KBC Group NV Acquires 820 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.35% of Johnson Outdoors worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOUT opened at $86.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $108.00. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.49 and a 12 month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 11.09%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

