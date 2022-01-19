KBC Group NV Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 1.05% of Pure Cycle worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 195.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Cycle by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,028,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 333.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 194,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,579 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 3.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 238,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 25.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. 62.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.66. Pure Cycle Co. has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development segments. The Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees, the water is provided by the company using water rights owned or controlled by the company, and developing infrastructure to divert, treat, and distribute that water and collect, treat, and reuse wastewater.

