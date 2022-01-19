KBC Group NV Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,496 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 162.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,812 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 147.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 35.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 177,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 46,619 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,652 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LVS opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

