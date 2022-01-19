Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at about $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after buying an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,628,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after buying an additional 637,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,376,959 shares of company stock worth $52,898,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

