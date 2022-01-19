Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Teladoc Health by 16.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,335 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,048,691 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,987,000 after purchasing an additional 230,559 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,008,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $75.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.79. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.28 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,296 shares of company stock worth $2,642,873 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

