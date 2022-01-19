Inspire Investing LLC Invests $221,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $165.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $107.15 and a one year high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.46%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

