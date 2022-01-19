TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS opened at $428.71 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $463.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.62. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,625,236. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

