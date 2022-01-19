Brokerages Expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.86. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO opened at $119.51 on Friday. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.08.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

