Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Down 38.6% in December

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 95.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

