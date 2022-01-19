Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Update

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,100 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the December 15th total of 689,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 766.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCNAF opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. Barco has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Get Barco alerts:

About Barco

Barco NV engages in the design and development of visualization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Enterprise and Healthcare. The Entertainment segment is responsible for the delivery of projection, lighting, LED and software solutions for professional markets such as cinema, venues and hospitality, retail and advertising.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.