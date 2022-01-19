TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

TPIC stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.52. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 763.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

