SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SEMR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30.

In related news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 11,779 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $270,328.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 11,889 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $290,329.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 768,882 shares of company stock worth $16,519,786.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 9.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

