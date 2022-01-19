Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Honeywell International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the conglomerate will earn $8.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.43.

HON stock opened at $213.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

